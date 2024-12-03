Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX) Short Interest Up 13.2% in November

Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,450,000 shares, a growth of 13.2% from the October 31st total of 3,930,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 538,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.3 days. Currently, 10.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Insider Activity at Arcellx

In other Arcellx news, CFO Michelle Gilson sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total value of $1,165,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $537,502.95. The trade was a 68.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kavita Patel sold 15,238 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.92, for a total value of $1,614,008.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,422 shares of company stock valued at $6,781,726 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Arcellx alerts:

Institutional Trading of Arcellx

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arcellx by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,228,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,017,000 after acquiring an additional 167,037 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Arcellx by 8.3% during the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 20,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Arcellx by 21.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 147,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,124,000 after purchasing an additional 26,134 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Arcellx by 37.8% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 15,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 4,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Arcellx by 34.3% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 1,740 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

Arcellx Price Performance

Arcellx stock opened at $95.72 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $88.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.66. Arcellx has a 1-year low of $46.42 and a 1-year high of $107.37. The company has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of -134.82 and a beta of 0.27.

Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.06. Arcellx had a negative net margin of 25.94% and a negative return on equity of 8.28%. The company had revenue of $26.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.21 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Arcellx will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ACLX shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on shares of Arcellx in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Arcellx from $91.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Arcellx from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Arcellx from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Arcellx in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $109.00 target price on the stock. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.08.

About Arcellx

Arcellx, Inc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the development of various immunotherapies for patients with cancer and other incurable diseases in the United States. The company’s lead ddCAR product candidate is anitocabtagene autoleucel, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma (rrMM).

