ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC Makes New Investment in Flutter Entertainment plc (NYSE:FLUT)

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Flutter Entertainment plc (NYSE:FLUT – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FLUT. Hilltop National Bank acquired a new stake in Flutter Entertainment in the second quarter valued at $101,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flutter Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Flutter Entertainment by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 2,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its position in shares of Flutter Entertainment by 115.4% during the second quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 319,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,494,000 after purchasing an additional 171,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dnca Finance acquired a new position in Flutter Entertainment in the second quarter worth about $98,147,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FLUT has been the topic of several research reports. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Flutter Entertainment from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Moffett Nathanson upped their price target on Flutter Entertainment from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment from $308.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $247.00 price target on the stock. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Flutter Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $298.79.

Flutter Entertainment Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:FLUT opened at $277.86 on Tuesday. Flutter Entertainment plc has a fifty-two week low of $152.77 and a fifty-two week high of $279.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $244.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $215.69.

Flutter Entertainment declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, September 25th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 11.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Flutter Entertainment Company Profile

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sports betting, iGaming, daily fantasy sports, online racing wagering, and TV broadcasting products; sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, and gaming products; and online sports betting.

