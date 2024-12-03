ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC Sells 18,710 Shares of Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAT)

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC cut its holdings in Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAT – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,885,673 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,710 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC’s holdings in Vivid Seats were worth $6,977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearline Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Vivid Seats by 105.6% in the second quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 770,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,432,000 after purchasing an additional 395,942 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Vivid Seats by 180.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,613,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,670,000 after buying an additional 1,680,327 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Vivid Seats in the 3rd quarter worth about $521,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Vivid Seats by 183.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 324,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after acquiring an additional 209,828 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Vivid Seats by 259.3% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 20,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 14,927 shares during the last quarter. 39.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vivid Seats Price Performance

Shares of Vivid Seats stock opened at $3.45 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.76 and its 200 day moving average is $4.46. Vivid Seats Inc. has a one year low of $3.33 and a one year high of $8.76.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SEAT shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Vivid Seats from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Vivid Seats from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Vivid Seats from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Vivid Seats from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price objective on Vivid Seats from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.67.

Vivid Seats Profile

Vivid Seats Inc operates an online ticket marketplace in the United States, Canada, and Japan. The company operates in two segments, Marketplace and Resale. The Marketplace segment acts as an intermediary between event ticket buyers and sellers; processes ticket sales on its website and mobile applications through its distribution partners; and sells tickets for sports, concerts, theater events, and other live events.

