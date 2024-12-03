ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Sold by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC cut its stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,026,896 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 11,567 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 0.26% of ASML worth $855,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ASML by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ASML by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 444 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. First Pacific Financial raised its holdings in shares of ASML by 1.1% in the second quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 1,121 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders grew its stake in shares of ASML by 0.6% in the second quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 2,114 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,162,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of ASML by 1.4% in the second quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 844 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $863,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

ASML Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ASML opened at $711.47 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $732.20 and its 200 day moving average is $864.88. ASML Holding has a 52-week low of $645.45 and a 52-week high of $1,110.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $279.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.25, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.49.

ASML Cuts Dividend

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The semiconductor company reported $5.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.24 by $0.56. ASML had a return on equity of 47.61% and a net margin of 26.40%. The company had revenue of $8.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.66 billion. Research analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 20.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 29th were paid a $1.407 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 29th. This represents a $5.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.21%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ASML has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group cut ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on ASML from $1,000.00 to $790.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley downgraded ASML from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on ASML from $1,300.00 to $1,100.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on ASML from $815.00 to $767.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $961.00.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

