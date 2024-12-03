Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) Stake Lessened by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund decreased its position in shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Free Report) by 56.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,575 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,304 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd acquired a new stake in Aspen Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,042,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 31.0% in the third quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 166,352 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,728,000 after purchasing an additional 39,396 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its position in Aspen Technology by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 582,682 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $139,156,000 after buying an additional 28,820 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new stake in Aspen Technology during the third quarter valued at $6,080,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $713,000. 45.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on AZPN. Bank of America increased their price objective on Aspen Technology from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Aspen Technology from $217.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aspen Technology in a report on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Aspen Technology from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut shares of Aspen Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $253.00.

Aspen Technology Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Aspen Technology stock opened at $248.34 on Tuesday. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $171.25 and a 1 year high of $254.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $240.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $219.38. The company has a market cap of $15.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -428.17, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.76.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $215.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.04 million. Aspen Technology had a positive return on equity of 2.81% and a negative net margin of 3.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Aspen Technology

Aspen Technology, Inc provides industrial software that focuses on helping customers in asset-intensive industries worldwide. The company’s solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation, and maintenance lifecycle. Its software is used in performance engineering, modeling and design, supply chain management, predictive and prescriptive maintenance, digital grid management, and industrial data management.

