Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) Director Jeri L. Isbell Sells 3,353 Shares of Stock

Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Get Free Report) Director Jeri L. Isbell sold 3,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total transaction of $315,282.59. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,585 shares in the company, valued at $2,405,757.55. This represents a 11.59 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Atkore Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ATKR traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $93.88. 339,516 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 911,186. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 2.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $88.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 1.96. Atkore Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.01 and a 52 week high of $194.98.

Atkore Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Atkore’s payout ratio is currently 10.13%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atkore

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its position in Atkore by 38.7% during the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 23,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,012,000 after purchasing an additional 6,628 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Atkore during the third quarter valued at approximately $867,000. Vestcor Inc increased its stake in Atkore by 130.9% in the third quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 7,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Atkore by 50.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 70,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,994,000 after buying an additional 23,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Atkore by 729.5% in the 3rd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 27,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,358,000 after acquiring an additional 24,476 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ATKR. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Atkore from $99.00 to $93.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. B. Riley lowered shares of Atkore from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Loop Capital cut their price target on Atkore from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on Atkore from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.00.

About Atkore

Atkore Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of electrical, mechanical, safety, and infrastructure products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers conduits, cables, and installation accessories. It also designs and manufactures protection and reliability solutions for critical infrastructure, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

