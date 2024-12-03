Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) Director Jeri L. Isbell Sells 3,353 Shares of Stock

Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Get Free Report) Director Jeri L. Isbell sold 3,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total transaction of $315,282.59. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,585 shares in the company, valued at $2,405,757.55. This represents a 11.59 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Atkore Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE ATKR traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $93.88. 339,516 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 911,186. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 2.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $88.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 1.96. Atkore Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.01 and a 52 week high of $194.98.
Atkore Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Atkore’s payout ratio is currently 10.13%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research firms recently weighed in on ATKR. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Atkore from $99.00 to $93.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. B. Riley lowered shares of Atkore from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Loop Capital cut their price target on Atkore from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on Atkore from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.00.
About Atkore
Atkore Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of electrical, mechanical, safety, and infrastructure products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers conduits, cables, and installation accessories. It also designs and manufactures protection and reliability solutions for critical infrastructure, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.
