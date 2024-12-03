Atom Investors LP Buys Shares of 22,921 Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Atom Investors LP purchased a new position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 22,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,454,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in O. Adelante Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Realty Income by 327.4% in the 3rd quarter. Adelante Capital Management LLC now owns 286,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,177,000 after buying an additional 219,554 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Realty Income by 2.8% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 96,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,099,000 after acquiring an additional 2,609 shares during the last quarter. William Allan Corp raised its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 3.9% during the third quarter. William Allan Corp now owns 12,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $821,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Realty Income by 3.7% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 590,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,431,000 after purchasing an additional 20,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its stake in Realty Income by 765.1% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 7,545,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $478,556,000 after purchasing an additional 6,673,617 shares in the last quarter. 70.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mary Hogan Preusse sold 1,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.58, for a total transaction of $107,136.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,663,313.82. The trade was a 6.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Realty Income Price Performance

NYSE O opened at $56.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.22. Realty Income Co. has a twelve month low of $50.65 and a twelve month high of $64.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.61 billion, a PE ratio of 53.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.75). The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.35% and a net margin of 17.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.2635 per share. This is an increase from Realty Income’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.58%. Realty Income’s payout ratio is presently 300.96%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on O. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 price target (up from $62.00) on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Realty Income from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Realty Income from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Realty Income in a report on Monday, August 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Realty Income in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.85.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

