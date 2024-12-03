Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ:ATOM) CFO Francis Laurencio Sells 2,478 Shares

Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ:ATOM – Get Free Report) CFO Francis Laurencio sold 2,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.06, for a total transaction of $15,016.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 93,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $565,531.32. This trade represents a 2.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Atomera Stock Performance

ATOM traded down $0.17 on Tuesday, reaching $6.20. The stock had a trading volume of 246,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,346. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 5.25 and a quick ratio of 5.25. Atomera Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $2.31 and a fifty-two week high of $9.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.25 and a 200-day moving average of $3.73.

Get Atomera alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atomera

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Atomera by 20.9% in the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 115,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 19,980 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Atomera by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 308,464 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $811,000 after acquiring an additional 14,818 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Atomera in the third quarter worth approximately $76,000. Hilltop Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Atomera by 38.4% during the third quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 122,990 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 34,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Atomera during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. 30.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Atomera

Atomera Incorporated engages in the developing, commercializing, and licensing proprietary processes and technologies for the semiconductor industry in North America and the Asia Pacific. The company's lead technology is the Mears Silicon Technology, a thin film of reengineered silicon that can be applied as a transistor channel enhancement to CMOS-type transistors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Atomera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atomera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.