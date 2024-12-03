Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Stock Holdings Decreased by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,054 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,261 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $31,971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in shares of Autodesk by 18.3% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,214 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,148 shares of the software company’s stock worth $779,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 68,651 shares of the software company’s stock worth $16,988,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 11.0% in the second quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,704 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $917,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. 90.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Autodesk

In related news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 286 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.84, for a total value of $78,604.24. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,340,944.36. This represents a 5.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.50, for a total transaction of $146,025.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,323,159.50. The trade was a 1.72 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,936 shares of company stock valued at $549,333 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ADSK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Autodesk from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Autodesk in a report on Monday, November 18th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $360.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Autodesk from $310.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Autodesk from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $316.68.

Autodesk Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of Autodesk stock opened at $296.65 on Tuesday. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $195.32 and a 1 year high of $326.62. The company has a market cap of $63.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $289.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $258.15.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The software company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 53.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

