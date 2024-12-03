AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) Reaches New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $96.00 and last traded at $96.00, with a volume of 128 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $93.90.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of AXIS Capital from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of AXIS Capital from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of AXIS Capital from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of AXIS Capital from $81.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of AXIS Capital from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AXIS Capital has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.14.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $83.15 and its 200-day moving average is $76.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.03, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.16. AXIS Capital had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 19.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited will post 10.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. AXIS Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 24.41%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 3.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,075,087 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $287,909,000 after purchasing an additional 152,914 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,583,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $182,538,000 after acquiring an additional 213,559 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,675,417 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $134,110,000 after acquiring an additional 112,536 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,625,057 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $129,371,000 after acquiring an additional 318,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,417,464 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $100,144,000 after acquiring an additional 157,110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products in Bermuda, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers professional insurance products that cover directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions, employment practices, fiduciary, crime, professional indemnity, medical malpractice, and other financial insurance related coverages for commercial enterprises, financial institutions, not-for-profit organizations, and other professional service providers; and property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, property in transit, onshore renewable energy installations, and physical damage and business interruption following an act of terrorism.

