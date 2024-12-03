Bamco Inc. NY Has $10.38 Million Stock Holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Bamco Inc. NY reduced its stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 11.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 133,244 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,207 shares during the quarter. Bamco Inc. NY’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $10,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Erste Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,437,000. Morton Community Bank raised its stake in AstraZeneca by 2.1% during the third quarter. Morton Community Bank now owns 39,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,110,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 0.7% in the third quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 63,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,926,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the period. Widmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in AstraZeneca by 12.5% during the third quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in AstraZeneca by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. 20.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AstraZeneca Stock Performance

AZN stock opened at $67.04 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $207.86 billion, a PE ratio of 32.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $72.27 and a 200-day moving average of $77.44. AstraZeneca PLC has a 12-month low of $60.47 and a 12-month high of $87.68.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $13.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.08 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 30.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen upped their target price on AstraZeneca from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Erste Group Bank upgraded AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. UBS Group upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.75.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company’s marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

