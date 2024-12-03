Bamco Inc. NY Increases Holdings in Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB)

Bamco Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Free Report) by 6.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,906,520 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 113,869 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY’s holdings in Zai Lab were worth $46,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ZLAB. TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 1.4% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 221,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,847,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Zai Lab by 58.1% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 3,514 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Zai Lab by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 121,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,923,000 after purchasing an additional 3,860 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd increased its stake in Zai Lab by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 29,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 4,710 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 22.2% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 36,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after purchasing an additional 6,648 shares during the period. 41.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zai Lab Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of ZLAB stock opened at $29.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.47 and a 200 day moving average of $21.78. Zai Lab Limited has a 52 week low of $13.48 and a 52 week high of $36.60.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Zai Lab in a research note on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Zai Lab from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st.

About Zai Lab

Zai Lab Limited develops and commercializes therapies to treat oncology, autoimmune disorders, infectious diseases, and neuroscience. Its commercial products include Zejula, an orally administered poly polymerase 1/2 inhibitor; Optune, a cancer therapy that uses electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to kill tumor cells; NUZYRA for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, and community acquired bacterial pneumonia; Qinlock to treat gastrointestinal stromal tumors, and VYVGART, a human IgG1 antibody fragment for myesthenia gravis.

