Benjamin Edwards Inc. Boosts Position in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Free Report) by 971.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 141,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 127,988 shares during the quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Main Street Capital worth $7,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new position in Main Street Capital in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 100.0% in the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Main Street Capital in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. 20.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Main Street Capital Price Performance

MAIN opened at $55.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.89 and a 200-day moving average of $50.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.30. Main Street Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $41.31 and a 12-month high of $55.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Main Street Capital Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th. Main Street Capital’s payout ratio is currently 53.26%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Main Street Capital in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Main Street Capital from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on Main Street Capital from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Main Street Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.80.

Main Street Capital Profile

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

