BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) Shares Sold by Hantz Financial Services Inc.

Hantz Financial Services Inc. decreased its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 134 shares during the quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $77,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BJ. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 9.3% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 7.4% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 2.5% during the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 5,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverwater Partners LLC increased its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 12,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.47, for a total value of $940,170.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 423,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,221,502.24. This represents a 2.53 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BJ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised BJ’s Wholesale Club from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.25.

BJ’s Wholesale Club stock opened at $95.09 on Tuesday. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.73 and a fifty-two week high of $99.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $87.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.76.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the eastern half of the United States. It provides groceries, general merchandise, gasoline and other ancillary services, coupon books, and promotions. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, and Wellsleyfarms.com, as well as the mobile app.

