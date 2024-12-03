Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) COO Christina Rossi Sells 2,274 Shares of Stock

Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Free Report) COO Christina Rossi sold 2,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.10, for a total transaction of $216,257.40. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 71,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,814,580.70. The trade was a 3.08 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of Blueprint Medicines stock opened at $97.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $90.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.04. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a one year low of $70.39 and a one year high of $121.90. The stock has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.27 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 3.32.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.97) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $128.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.56 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 29.48% and a negative return on equity of 112.30%. The business’s revenue was up 126.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($2.20) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -3.68 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BPMC. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Blueprint Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. UBS Group began coverage on Blueprint Medicines in a report on Thursday, October 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $126.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.11.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BPMC. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in Blueprint Medicines in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Blueprint Medicines by 206.7% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 598 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the third quarter worth $108,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 114.6% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,105 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of indolent SM, and other mast cell disorders.

