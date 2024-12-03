Boston Omaha Co. (NYSE:BOC) Stock Position Lifted by ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its position in Boston Omaha Co. (NYSE:BOC – Free Report) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 271,379 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,047 shares during the quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.86% of Boston Omaha worth $4,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bfsg LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boston Omaha by 84.6% during the second quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 5,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,615 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Omaha in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $130,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Boston Omaha during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $134,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Boston Omaha during the 2nd quarter worth $139,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Omaha in the second quarter worth $141,000. 60.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boston Omaha Price Performance

Shares of BOC opened at $15.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $480.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.27 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.94 and its 200-day moving average is $14.28. Boston Omaha Co. has a one year low of $12.41 and a one year high of $16.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Boston Omaha ( NYSE:BOC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.04). Boston Omaha had a negative net margin of 9.73% and a negative return on equity of 1.76%. The firm had revenue of $27.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.20 million.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BOC shares. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.00 price target (down previously from $17.00) on shares of Boston Omaha in a report on Thursday, September 19th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Boston Omaha from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st.

About Boston Omaha

Boston Omaha Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the outdoor billboard advertising business in the southeast United States. It is also involved in the surety insurance and related brokerage, broadband, and asset management businesses. The company was formerly known as REO Plus, Inc and changed its name to Boston Omaha Corporation in March 2015.

