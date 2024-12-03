British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) Short Interest Update

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,600,000 shares, a decrease of 13.0% from the October 31st total of 6,440,000 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,500,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Institutional Trading of British American Tobacco

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in British American Tobacco in the third quarter valued at about $260,000. World Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of British American Tobacco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $219,000. Sculati Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in British American Tobacco by 52.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after buying an additional 6,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in British American Tobacco in the third quarter valued at $3,742,000. Institutional investors own 21.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of British American Tobacco from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Barclays raised British American Tobacco to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th.

British American Tobacco Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BTI traded down $0.69 on Tuesday, hitting $37.04. 6,170,432 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,421,144. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.75. British American Tobacco has a one year low of $28.25 and a one year high of $39.54.

British American Tobacco Company Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It also offers vapour, heated, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

