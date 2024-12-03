BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Acquires 100,000 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 2,000,000.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 100,005 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EEM. Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth $26,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Covenant Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3,291.7% during the 3rd quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 814 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 836.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 974 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the period. 81.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of EEM opened at $43.43 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.93 and its 200 day moving average is $43.55. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $37.48 and a 12-month high of $47.44.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.