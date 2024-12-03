Brokerages Set Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Target Price at $48.50

Shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Reduce” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $48.50.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Bank OZK from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Stephens increased their price target on Bank OZK from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Raymond James lowered Bank OZK from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Bank OZK from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OZK. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Bank OZK by 20,933.3% in the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Bank OZK by 73.8% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 968 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Bank OZK by 423.0% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Bank OZK during the third quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Bank OZK in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. 86.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OZK opened at $48.87 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 1.16. Bank OZK has a 52 week low of $37.43 and a 52 week high of $52.36.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $423.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $419.08 million. Bank OZK had a net margin of 26.07% and a return on equity of 14.15%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bank OZK will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 11th were paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 11th. This is a positive change from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Bank OZK’s payout ratio is currently 26.97%.

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers deposit services, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time and reciprocal deposits.

