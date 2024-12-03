Brokerages Set LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) PT at $94.57

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $94.57.

LMAT has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on LeMaitre Vascular from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on LeMaitre Vascular in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities raised their price target on LeMaitre Vascular from $77.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $93.00 price target (up previously from $90.00) on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a research note on Friday, November 1st.

LeMaitre Vascular Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LMAT opened at $105.47 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 57.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $95.80 and a 200-day moving average of $88.23. LeMaitre Vascular has a one year low of $52.55 and a one year high of $109.58.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 19.40% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The business had revenue of $54.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.50 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that LeMaitre Vascular will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LeMaitre Vascular Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.97%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Bridget A. Ross sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.47, for a total value of $380,512.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $231,148.66. This represents a 62.21 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LeMaitre Vascular

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LMAT. Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 52.2% in the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 264,217 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $21,740,000 after purchasing an additional 90,573 shares during the period. F M Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,443,000. DF Dent & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 26.2% during the third quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 258,767 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $24,037,000 after acquiring an additional 53,797 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular during the second quarter worth $3,900,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 554.7% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 55,730 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,697,000 after acquiring an additional 47,218 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

LeMaitre Vascular Company Profile

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices and implants used in the field of vascular surgery worldwide. It offers human cadaver tissue cryopreservation services; angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries; thrombectomy catheters for removing thrombi in the venous system; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; and perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature.

