Cadre Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CDRE) Director Sells $56,092.50 in Stock

Cadre Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CDRE – Get Free Report) Director Nicolas Sokolow sold 1,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.75, for a total value of $56,092.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 82,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,780,493.75. This represents a 1.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Nicolas Sokolow also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Cadre alerts:

On Monday, December 2nd, Nicolas Sokolow sold 10,000 shares of Cadre stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.78, for a total transaction of $337,800.00.

On Monday, November 25th, Nicolas Sokolow sold 1,095 shares of Cadre stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.10, for a total transaction of $37,339.50.

On Friday, November 22nd, Nicolas Sokolow sold 5,000 shares of Cadre stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total transaction of $166,250.00.

Cadre Stock Up 1.4 %

NYSE CDRE traded up $0.49 on Tuesday, hitting $34.69. 411,972 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 233,284. Cadre Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.18 and a fifty-two week high of $40.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 41.80, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.24.

Cadre Dividend Announcement

Cadre ( NYSE:CDRE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $109.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.27 million. Cadre had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The company’s revenue was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cadre Holdings, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st were issued a $0.0875 dividend. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st. Cadre’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.17%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Roth Mkm reduced their price objective on Cadre from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.75.

Get Our Latest Report on Cadre

Institutional Trading of Cadre

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDRE. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in shares of Cadre by 454.3% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,331 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Cadre in the 2nd quarter valued at about $141,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cadre in the 3rd quarter valued at about $208,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in Cadre during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cadre in the second quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Cadre Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cadre Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes safety that provides protection to users in hazardous or life-threatening situations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Distribution. It offers body armor product, such as concealable, corrections, and tactical armor under the Safariland and Protech Tactical brand names; survival suits, remotely operated vehicles, specialty tools, blast sensors, accessories, and vehicle blast attenuation seats for bomb safety technicians; bomb suits; duty gear, including belts and accessories; and other protective equipment comprising communications gear, forensic and investigation products, firearms cleaning solutions, and crowd control products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cadre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.