Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Acquires 172,400 Shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) by 557.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 203,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 172,400 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $3,757,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 115.0% during the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 2,404,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,436,000 after buying an additional 1,286,054 shares in the last quarter. Goldentree Asset Management LP grew its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Goldentree Asset Management LP now owns 5,151,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,037,000 after acquiring an additional 712,469 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & in the 3rd quarter worth $411,000. Vinva Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 49.6% in the third quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 881,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,633,000 after purchasing an additional 292,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 13.4% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 43,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. 67.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Sir Jonathon Band sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.72, for a total transaction of $380,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 65,789 shares in the company, valued at $1,428,937.08. This represents a 21.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Carnival Co. & Price Performance

CCL opened at $25.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.21 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.43. Carnival Co. & plc has a twelve month low of $13.78 and a twelve month high of $26.66.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 30th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.10. Carnival Co. & had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 22.30%. The business had revenue of $7.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. Carnival Co. &’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Carnival Co. & plc will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CCL. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Carnival Co. & to a “moderate sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Carnival Co. & from $15.00 to $16.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on Carnival Co. & from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Mizuho upped their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Carnival Co. & from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.44.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CCL

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

(Free Report)

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations, private islands, and a solar park, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.