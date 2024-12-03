Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Acquires 193,008 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 2,958.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 199,531 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 193,008 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $10,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Senator Investment Group LP grew its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 90.0% in the 2nd quarter. Senator Investment Group LP now owns 475,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $22,534,000 after buying an additional 225,000 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 5.4% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 268,636 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,644,000 after acquiring an additional 13,802 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its position in Delta Air Lines by 143.7% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 56,611 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,876,000 after purchasing an additional 33,378 shares during the period. Olstein Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 175,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,888,000 after purchasing an additional 43,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 130,608 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,634,000 after purchasing an additional 24,249 shares during the last quarter. 69.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Delta Air Lines news, EVP Alain Bellemare sold 19,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.26, for a total value of $1,077,017.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 121,961 shares in the company, valued at $6,739,564.86. The trade was a 13.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Allison C. Ausband sold 7,510 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.62, for a total transaction of $470,276.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,688,130.14. This represents a 11.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 140,240 shares of company stock valued at $8,044,893 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DAL. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Citigroup increased their price target on Delta Air Lines from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.83.

View Our Latest Report on Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE DAL opened at $63.37 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.50. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.34 and a 12 month high of $66.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.80, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.33.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 10th. The transportation company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.02). Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 29.93%. The firm had revenue of $15.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Delta Air Lines’s payout ratio is presently 8.33%.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

(Free Report)

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.