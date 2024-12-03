Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Acquires New Position in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new position in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 8,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,213,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 9.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 772,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,282,000 after buying an additional 64,410 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Burlington Stores by 1,048.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 730,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,478,000 after purchasing an additional 666,934 shares during the period. Anomaly Capital Management LP increased its stake in Burlington Stores by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. Anomaly Capital Management LP now owns 730,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,242,000 after purchasing an additional 187,760 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Burlington Stores by 2.2% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 663,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,246,000 after purchasing an additional 14,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 7.5% during the second quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 607,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,804,000 after purchasing an additional 42,327 shares during the period.
Insider Activity at Burlington Stores
In other Burlington Stores news, Director Paul Sullivan sold 1,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.05, for a total transaction of $472,370.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,048,230.65. The trade was a 18.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Burlington Stores stock opened at $290.47 on Tuesday. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $172.80 and a twelve month high of $298.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $18.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.79, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $262.90 and its 200 day moving average is $251.37.
Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 47.52% and a net margin of 4.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded merchandise in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.
