Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Acquires Shares of 23,281 Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new position in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 23,281 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,991,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Qualys by 192.8% in the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 3,402 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 2,240 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its position in Qualys by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 21,380 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,568,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in Qualys in the 1st quarter worth $209,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Qualys by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 20,576 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,374,000 after purchasing an additional 5,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Qualys by 165.1% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,371 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 3,968 shares during the period. 99.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Qualys Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ QLYS opened at $155.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.27 and a beta of 0.47. Qualys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $119.17 and a twelve month high of $206.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $134.91 and a 200 day moving average of $134.93.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Qualys ( NASDAQ:QLYS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The software maker reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.23. Qualys had a return on equity of 40.24% and a net margin of 28.72%. The firm had revenue of $153.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Qualys, Inc. will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Qualys from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Qualys from $167.00 to $150.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Wolfe Research raised Qualys from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Qualys in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Qualys from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Qualys currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.80.

Insider Activity

In other Qualys news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.21, for a total value of $876,470.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 179,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,493,851.29. This represents a 3.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.80, for a total value of $164,654.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 55,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,885,508.40. This represents a 2.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,919 shares of company stock valued at $2,993,000 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Qualys Profile

Qualys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform delivering information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which include Cybersecurity Asset Management and External Attack Surface Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Web Application Scanning; Patch Management; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Context Extended Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; and Qualys TotalCloud, as well as Cloud Workload Protection, Cloud Detection and Response, Cloud Security Posture Management, Infrastructure as Code, and Container Security.

