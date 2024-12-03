Campbell Soup (NASDAQ:CPB) Updates FY25 Earnings Guidance

Campbell Soup (NASDAQ:CPB – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY25 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.12-3.22 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.18. The company issued revenue guidance of $10.50-10.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $10.53 billion.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. DA Davidson cut Campbell Soup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Campbell Soup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.58.

Shares of Campbell Soup stock traded down $0.70 on Tuesday, hitting $45.53. 3,785,218 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,515,304. Campbell Soup has a 1-year low of $40.18 and a 1-year high of $52.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.04.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. This is a boost from Campbell Soup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is 78.31%.

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

