Captrust Financial Advisors Purchases 2,609 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,609 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Realty Income were worth $6,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of O. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Realty Income by 444.4% during the second quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its stake in Realty Income by 75.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 133.3% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on O shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Mizuho lowered Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $64.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Wedbush assumed coverage on Realty Income in a report on Monday, August 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective (up previously from $62.00) on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Realty Income from $70.50 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.85.

Realty Income Stock Performance

NYSE O opened at $56.68 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $60.36 and its 200-day moving average is $58.22. The firm has a market cap of $49.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.99. Realty Income Co. has a 12-month low of $50.65 and a 12-month high of $64.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.75). The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.35% and a net margin of 17.57%. The company’s revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.2635 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.58%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. This is a positive change from Realty Income’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is 300.96%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Mary Hogan Preusse sold 1,712 shares of Realty Income stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.58, for a total transaction of $107,136.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,663,313.82. This trade represents a 6.05 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income Profile

(Free Report)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.