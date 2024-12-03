Captrust Financial Advisors Reduces Position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Captrust Financial Advisors trimmed its position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,209 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $6,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Isthmus Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3.0% in the third quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 41,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 14.0% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 4,897 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,128,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $303,041,000 after purchasing an additional 67,684 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co raised its position in Rockwell Automation by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 9,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,585,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 51,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,781,000 after buying an additional 7,931 shares during the period. 75.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ROK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $345.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $288.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rockwell Automation presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $287.13.

Rockwell Automation Stock Up 0.7 %

ROK stock opened at $297.18 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $275.35 and a 200 day moving average of $268.16. The firm has a market cap of $33.55 billion, a PE ratio of 35.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.36. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $242.81 and a twelve month high of $312.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 30.42% and a net margin of 11.53%. The company’s revenue was down 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.64 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a $1.31 dividend. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. This is an increase from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.29%.

Rockwell Automation announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, September 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to buy up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Rockwell Automation

In other news, SVP Veena M. Lakkundi sold 579 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.86, for a total transaction of $154,511.94. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,221,151.36. This represents a 11.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 26,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.63, for a total value of $7,973,421.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,115 shares in the company, valued at $23,327,482.45. This trade represents a 25.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,746 shares of company stock worth $9,152,594. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

