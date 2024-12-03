Captrust Financial Advisors Sells 14,779 Shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JAVA)

Captrust Financial Advisors trimmed its stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JAVA – Free Report) by 14.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 89,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,779 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors owned about 0.47% of JPMorgan Active Value ETF worth $5,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Active Value ETF by 47.0% in the third quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 38,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,451,000 after purchasing an additional 12,222 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Active Value ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 29,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the period. Nwam LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $388,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,594,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,242,000 after acquiring an additional 71,887 shares during the period. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 966,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,887,000 after acquiring an additional 73,455 shares in the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Active Value ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Active Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:JAVA opened at $68.25 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Active Value ETF has a 1 year low of $53.07 and a 1 year high of $68.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.49 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.30.

JPMorgan Active Value ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Active Value ETF (JAVA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of US large-cap value stocks selected based on proprietary fundamental analysis. JAVA was launched on Oct 4, 2021 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JAVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Active Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JAVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Active Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Active Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.