Captrust Financial Advisors Sells 705 Shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Captrust Financial Advisors cut its holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 705 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Dover were worth $7,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DOV. Vinva Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Dover by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 3,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in Dover by 13.3% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 5,959 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its position in Dover by 1.8% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 984,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $188,815,000 after acquiring an additional 17,193 shares during the period. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA boosted its stake in Dover by 2.2% in the third quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 3,459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Dover by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 15,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,908,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. 84.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dover Trading Down 0.5 %

Dover stock opened at $204.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.57. Dover Co. has a fifty-two week low of $141.18 and a fifty-two week high of $208.26. The stock has a market cap of $28.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.32, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $195.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $186.22.

Dover Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Dover’s payout ratio is currently 18.43%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Dover from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $227.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Dover from $186.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Dover from $210.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $215.00 price target (up previously from $210.00) on shares of Dover in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Dover from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $208.40.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 14,818 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $2,593,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,156,700. The trade was a 54.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Dover Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

Further Reading

