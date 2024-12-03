Centiva Capital LP Has $2.48 Million Stake in SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

Centiva Capital LP raised its position in SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Free Report) by 37.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 62,031 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 17,063 shares during the quarter. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in SM Energy were worth $2,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in SM Energy by 79.2% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 65,421 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,615,000 after buying an additional 28,920 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in SM Energy by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 593,241 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $25,646,000 after buying an additional 27,405 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in SM Energy by 144.6% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 22,357 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $894,000 after buying an additional 13,215 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in SM Energy by 82.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 411,103 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $17,772,000 after buying an additional 185,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. boosted its position in shares of SM Energy by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 178,750 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,145,000 after purchasing an additional 12,102 shares during the last quarter. 94.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SM has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered SM Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on SM Energy from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on SM Energy from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 30th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on SM Energy from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of SM Energy in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.09.

SM Energy Stock Performance

SM stock opened at $44.24 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 4.15. SM Energy has a 1-year low of $34.13 and a 1-year high of $53.26.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The energy company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.10. SM Energy had a return on equity of 19.62% and a net margin of 33.89%. The firm had revenue of $643.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $643.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that SM Energy will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

SM Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 25th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from SM Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 25th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.17%.

SM Energy Company Profile

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. It has working interests in oil and gas producing wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was formerly known as St.

