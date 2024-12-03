Centiva Capital LP Makes New $1.97 Million Investment in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,974,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Ecolab during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Coastline Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the third quarter worth about $26,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Kings Path Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE ECL opened at $248.45 on Tuesday. Ecolab Inc. has a 52 week low of $188.80 and a 52 week high of $262.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $251.42 and its 200 day moving average is $244.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.85, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.13.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.01. Ecolab had a return on equity of 22.12% and a net margin of 13.05%. The firm had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ECL shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Ecolab from $240.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. UBS Group lowered Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $276.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Barclays lifted their target price on Ecolab from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Ecolab from $271.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ecolab presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $279.87.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Victoria Reich sold 393 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $98,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,010,250. The trade was a 1.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder William H. Gates III sold 70,000 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.95, for a total value of $17,216,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,178,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,176,511,348.95. This represents a 0.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 834,959 shares of company stock valued at $205,323,667. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

