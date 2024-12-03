Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.200- for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 2.530. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CENTA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Central Garden & Pet from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 11th. StockNews.com downgraded Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Central Garden & Pet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.33.

Shares of CENTA stock opened at $34.74 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 21.47 and a beta of 0.78. Central Garden & Pet has a 52-week low of $27.70 and a 52-week high of $41.03.

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and containment, grooming products, waste management, and training pads; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; products for equine and livestock; animal and household health and insect control products; aquariums and terrariums, including fixtures and stands, water conditioners and supplements, water pumps and filters, and lighting systems and accessories; and live fish and small animals, as well as outdoor cushions.

