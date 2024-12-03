Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS) Short Interest Update

Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,060,000 shares, a growth of 19.8% from the October 31st total of 7,560,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 831,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.9 days.

Insider Activity

In other Chart Industries news, CEO Jillian C. Evanko acquired 440 shares of Chart Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $114.31 per share, with a total value of $50,296.40. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 125,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,339,960.88. The trade was a 0.35 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Linda S. Harty bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $48.05 per share, for a total transaction of $240,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $240,250. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 7,152 shares of company stock worth $482,278. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Chart Industries by 504.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 463,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,896,000 after purchasing an additional 386,821 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Chart Industries by 323.0% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 416,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,067,000 after buying an additional 317,775 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Chart Industries by 90.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 551,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,461,000 after buying an additional 262,592 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its position in Chart Industries by 385.3% in the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 197,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,463,000 after acquiring an additional 156,562 shares during the period. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA acquired a new position in Chart Industries during the second quarter worth $14,333,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GTLS. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $146.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Chart Industries in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Chart Industries from $168.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Chart Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Chart Industries currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.82.

Chart Industries Price Performance

Shares of Chart Industries stock opened at $193.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a PE ratio of 55.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $143.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.86. Chart Industries has a fifty-two week low of $101.60 and a fifty-two week high of $196.91.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 13.25% and a net margin of 4.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Chart Industries will post 9.03 EPS for the current year.

About Chart Industries

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, and manufacturing of process technologies and equipment for the gas and liquid molecules in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

Featured Articles

