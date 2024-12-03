Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the five analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.50.
CDTX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Cidara Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Cidara Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th.
Shares of CDTX opened at $18.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.26 million, a P/E ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 0.99. Cidara Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $10.00 and a 52 week high of $24.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.50.
Cidara Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing targeted therapies for patients facing cancers and other serious diseases. The company's product includes rezafungin acetate, a novel molecule in the echinocandin class of antifungals for the treatment and prevention of invasive fungal infections, including candidemia and invasive candidiasis, which are fungal infections associated with high mortality rates.
