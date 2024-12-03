Cinctive Capital Management LP Invests $3.33 Million in Informatica Inc. (NYSE:INFA)

Cinctive Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Informatica Inc. (NYSE:INFA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 131,592 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,327,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Informatica by 398.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,042,961 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $178,046,000 after acquiring an additional 5,631,139 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in Informatica by 439.2% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,554,592 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266,265 shares during the last quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Informatica during the second quarter worth $10,806,000. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Informatica by 63.3% during the second quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 794,084 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,521,000 after purchasing an additional 307,803 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Informatica by 62.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 615,958 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,571,000 after buying an additional 237,876 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Informatica Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE INFA opened at $26.45 on Tuesday. Informatica Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.08 and a 12-month high of $39.80. The company has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a PE ratio of 125.96, a P/E/G ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Informatica

Informatica declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, October 30th that permits the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to repurchase up to 5.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, EVP John Arthur Schweitzer sold 8,501 shares of Informatica stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.76, for a total transaction of $227,486.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 393,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,535,037.36. This trade represents a 2.11 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Mark Pellowski sold 10,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.76, for a total value of $268,295.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 142,671 shares in the company, valued at $3,817,875.96. This represents a 6.57 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 48.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

INFA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Informatica from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Informatica from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Informatica in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Informatica currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.20.

About Informatica

Informatica Inc develops an artificial intelligence-powered platform that connects, manages, and unifies data across multi-vendor, multi-cloud, and hybrid systems at enterprise scale worldwide. Its platform includes a suite of interoperable data management products, including data integration products to ingest, transform, and integrate data; API and application integration products that enable users to create and manage APIs and integration processes for app-to-app synchronization, business process orchestration, B2B partner management, application development, and API management; data quality and observability products to profile, cleanse, standardize, observe, and monitor data to deliver accurate, complete, and consistent data; and master data management products to create an authoritative single source of truth of business-critical data.

Featured Articles

