Cinctive Capital Management LP Takes $4.12 Million Position in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Cinctive Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 28,469 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $4,123,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CROX. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crocs by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,907,591 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,289,908,000 after buying an additional 406,287 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Crocs by 33.8% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,459,654 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $211,372,000 after acquiring an additional 368,557 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in Crocs by 8,437.1% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 182,695 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,993,000 after acquiring an additional 180,555 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Crocs in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $19,598,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new stake in shares of Crocs in the 3rd quarter valued at $17,122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CROX shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Crocs from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their price objective on Crocs from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Crocs from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Loop Capital lowered shares of Crocs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $150.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Crocs from $182.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.80.

NASDAQ CROX opened at $109.68 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $121.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.42. Crocs, Inc. has a one year low of $85.71 and a one year high of $165.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a PE ratio of 7.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 2.01.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The textile maker reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.50. Crocs had a return on equity of 49.70% and a net margin of 20.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Crocs, Inc. will post 12.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Crocs news, Director John B. Replogle bought 2,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $112.60 per share, with a total value of $252,224.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 9,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,047,630.40. This represents a 31.71 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Susan L. Healy purchased 1,000 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $99.70 per share, with a total value of $99,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,258,404.40. This trade represents a 4.62 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children under Crocs and HEYDUDE Brand in the United States and internationally. The company offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, charms, flip flops, sneakers, and slippers.

