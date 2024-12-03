Cinctive Capital Management LP Takes Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Cinctive Capital Management LP purchased a new position in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 17,376 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $2,375,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in 3M in the third quarter worth $27,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3M in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in 3M by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 217,745 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 17,211 shares in the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in 3M by 118.6% during the 3rd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 223 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in 3M by 689.7% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 308 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

3M Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MMM opened at $132.89 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.37 billion, a PE ratio of 16.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $132.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.43. 3M has a twelve month low of $75.40 and a twelve month high of $141.34.

3M Dividend Announcement

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.05. 3M had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 104.66%. The business had revenue of $6.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.68 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that 3M will post 7.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.35%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MMM. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of 3M in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Melius Research upgraded 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. UBS Group upgraded 3M from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Bank of America increased their price objective on 3M from $143.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on 3M from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.87.

About 3M

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company’s Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

