CKX Lands, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CKX) Short Interest Update

CKX Lands, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CKX – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a growth of 18.5% from the October 31st total of 2,700 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

CKX Lands Trading Up 3.7 %

Shares of CKX stock opened at $12.65 on Tuesday. CKX Lands has a 12 month low of $11.51 and a 12 month high of $14.44. The stock has a market cap of $25.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.50 and a beta of 0.03.

CKX Lands Company Profile

CKX Lands, Inc engages in the ownership and management of land in the United States. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Surface, and Timber. The company leases its properties for minerals, such as oil and gas; raising and harvesting timber; and surface uses comprising agriculture, right of ways, and hunting.

