ClearAlpha Technologies LP Buys Shares of 13,790 TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI)

ClearAlpha Technologies LP purchased a new position in TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 13,790 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TTMI. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in TTM Technologies by 67.2% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,598 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 202.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in TTM Technologies by 3,220.3% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,959 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in TTM Technologies during the second quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in TTM Technologies during the third quarter worth about $143,000. 95.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TTM Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ TTMI opened at $24.88 on Tuesday. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.43 and a 52-week high of $25.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.14 and a 200-day moving average of $19.87. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.70 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at TTM Technologies

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other news, EVP Shawn A. Powers sold 6,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.74, for a total transaction of $151,936.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,263,395.34. This represents a 6.29 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Jeff Jankowsky sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.23, for a total value of $121,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 55,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,339,264.79. The trade was a 8.30 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 17,044 shares of company stock worth $413,803 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on TTM Technologies from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st.

About TTM Technologies

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells mission systems, radio frequency (RF) components and RF microwave/microelectronic assemblies, and printed circuit boards (PCB) worldwide. The company operates in two segments, PCB and RF&S Components. It offers range of engineered systems, RF and microwave assemblies, HDI PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, hi-reliability multi-chip modules, beamforming and switching networks, PCB products, RF components, and backplane/custom assembly solutions, including conventional PCBs.

