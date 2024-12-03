ClearAlpha Technologies LP Has $299,000 Position in Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR)

ClearAlpha Technologies LP decreased its stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,330 shares during the period. ClearAlpha Technologies LP owned 0.05% of Invesco Mortgage Capital worth $299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,492,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,125,000 after purchasing an additional 96,117 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 5.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 42,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 2,236 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 2.9% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 48,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 1,362 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 4.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 58,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 2,550 shares during the period. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital during the second quarter valued at $102,000. 40.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on IVR shares. StockNews.com raised Invesco Mortgage Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Trading Up 0.5 %

IVR opened at $8.40 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.86. Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.60 and a 1-year high of $9.97. The company has a market cap of $509.83 million, a P/E ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 1.89.

Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $73.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.38 million. Invesco Mortgage Capital had a net margin of 30.67% and a return on equity of 36.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.51 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 7th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 7th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 19.06%. Invesco Mortgage Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 133.33%.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Company Profile

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests, finances, and manages mortgage-backed securities and other mortgage-related assets in the United States. It invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) and commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) that are guaranteed by a U.S.

Featured Articles

