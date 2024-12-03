ClearAlpha Technologies LP Purchases Shares of 2,252 Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR)

ClearAlpha Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Lamar Advertising by 444.1% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 144.4% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Lamar Advertising in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lamar Advertising in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

Lamar Advertising Stock Performance

NASDAQ LAMR opened at $133.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.73 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $132.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.40. Lamar Advertising has a 1 year low of $100.15 and a 1 year high of $139.88.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Lamar Advertising ( NASDAQ:LAMR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by ($0.73). Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 42.58%. The firm had revenue of $564.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lamar Advertising will post 7.52 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LAMR shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Lamar Advertising from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Lamar Advertising from $142.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Lamar Advertising from $132.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Lamar Advertising from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.40.

About Lamar Advertising

Lamar Advertising Company operates as an outdoor advertising company in the United States and Canada. The company owns and operates billboards, logo signs, and transit advertising displays, as well as rents space for advertising on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals.

