Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Saturday morning.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Clearway Energy from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Clearway Energy in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Clearway Energy in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Clearway Energy in a research report on Friday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.13.

Clearway Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:CWEN opened at $29.08 on Friday. Clearway Energy has a 12 month low of $20.63 and a 12 month high of $30.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a PE ratio of 28.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.50.

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $486.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.55 million. Clearway Energy had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 2.28%. The company’s revenue was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Clearway Energy will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Clearway Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.424 per share. This is an increase from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.83%. Clearway Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 160.58%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Clearway Energy in the second quarter valued at about $32,310,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Clearway Energy by 60.9% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,016,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,106,000 after purchasing an additional 384,837 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Clearway Energy by 144.8% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 430,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,623,000 after purchasing an additional 254,486 shares in the last quarter. Yaupon Capital Management LP increased its position in Clearway Energy by 209.3% during the 3rd quarter. Yaupon Capital Management LP now owns 325,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,991,000 after purchasing an additional 220,360 shares during the period. Finally, HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Clearway Energy by 130.7% during the 2nd quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 272,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,722,000 after buying an additional 154,239 shares in the last quarter. 38.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Clearway Energy

Clearway Energy, Inc operates in the renewable energy business in the United States. The company operates through Conventional and Renewables segments. It has approximately 6,000 net MW of installed wind, solar, and energy generation projects; and approximately 2,500 net MW of natural gas-fired generation facilities.

Further Reading

