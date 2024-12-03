Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, sixteen have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $79.47.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CTSH shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. StockNews.com cut Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. TD Cowen raised their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 47.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 454 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 42.1% in the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 533 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 127.7% during the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 337 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 32.5% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 786 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.8% in the third quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 11,169 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CTSH opened at $80.82 on Thursday. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 12-month low of $63.79 and a 12-month high of $82.41. The stock has a market cap of $40.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.88, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.78.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The information technology service provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.10. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.08% and a net margin of 11.60%. The company had revenue of $5.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 19th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.55%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services, Health Sciences, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media and Technology.

