Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) Short Interest Up 18.9% in November

Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,890,000 shares, an increase of 18.9% from the October 31st total of 1,590,000 shares. Currently, 7.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 209,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.0 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CNS has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group raised shares of Cohen & Steers from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Cohen & Steers from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th.

Cohen & Steers Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CNS opened at $103.63 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.40 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.43. Cohen & Steers has a one year low of $60.26 and a one year high of $110.67.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The asset manager reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $133.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.18 million. Cohen & Steers had a net margin of 27.23% and a return on equity of 32.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share.

Cohen & Steers Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 18th. Cohen & Steers’s payout ratio is currently 88.06%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cohen & Steers

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CNS. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers by 115.1% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 370 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers by 19.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 648 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cohen & Steers by 16.9% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 822 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.47% of the company’s stock.

About Cohen & Steers

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries.

Featured Stories

