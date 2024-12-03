Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Shares Sold by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp cut its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 10.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,695 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after selling 3,883 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $5,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Coinbase Global by 185.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,063,117 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $236,258,000 after acquiring an additional 691,288 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 1,136.7% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 474,234 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $105,389,000 after purchasing an additional 435,886 shares during the last quarter. CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong purchased a new position in Coinbase Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,756,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Coinbase Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,665,000. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new stake in Coinbase Global in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,372,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global Stock Performance

NASDAQ COIN opened at $302.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $228.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $218.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $75.71 billion, a PE ratio of 51.60 and a beta of 3.34. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a twelve month low of $114.51 and a twelve month high of $341.75.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.13). Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 29.76%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 78.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on COIN. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $295.00 target price on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Compass Point decreased their price objective on Coinbase Global from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $290.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $160.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $265.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coinbase Global

In other news, COO Emilie Choi sold 1,500 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.24, for a total value of $243,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 187,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,436,386.24. The trade was a 0.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.30, for a total value of $7,682,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $161,639.80. The trade was a 97.94 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 206,644 shares of company stock valued at $59,887,556 over the last quarter. 23.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Coinbase Global Profile

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

