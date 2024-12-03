Community Bank N.A. Sells 6,666 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Community Bank N.A. lowered its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 69.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,666 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $287,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IEF. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. 81.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IEF stock opened at $94.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $95.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.41. The company has a market cap of $32.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.67 and a beta of 0.05. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $91.02 and a 1 year high of $99.18.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.292 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. This is a boost from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.29.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

