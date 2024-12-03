Community Bank N.A. Sells 809 Shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Community Bank N.A. cut its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,034 shares of the company’s stock after selling 809 shares during the quarter. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Essential Utilities in the 3rd quarter valued at about $499,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in Essential Utilities during the third quarter worth about $451,000. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 53.6% in the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 237,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,153,000 after acquiring an additional 82,795 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 43.3% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 17,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 5,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Essential Utilities during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $478,000. 74.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Essential Utilities alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Essential Utilities in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Essential Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Essential Utilities from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Essential Utilities from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Essential Utilities from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

Essential Utilities Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WTRG opened at $40.19 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.04 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.57 and a twelve month high of $41.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.88.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 27.84%. The company had revenue of $435.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $416.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

Essential Utilities Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.3255 per share. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 12th. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.00%.

Essential Utilities Profile

(Free Report)

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.