Concentric Capital Strategies LP Has $2.83 Million Stock Holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Concentric Capital Strategies LP decreased its holdings in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 49.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,919 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 14,814 shares during the quarter. Concentric Capital Strategies LP’s holdings in Allstate were worth $2,829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Allstate by 351.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 65,221 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,284,000 after buying an additional 50,780 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Allstate by 91.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 16,103 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,786,000 after purchasing an additional 7,684 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in Allstate by 70.9% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 188 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in Allstate by 45.1% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,852 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in Allstate by 37.8% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,209 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,703 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider John E. Dugenske sold 36,367 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.38, for a total transaction of $6,959,916.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,236,922.32. This trade represents a 57.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on ALL shares. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Allstate from $191.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Allstate from $220.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Allstate from $193.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Allstate from $222.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Allstate from $175.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.19.

Allstate Stock Performance

NYSE ALL opened at $204.39 on Tuesday. The Allstate Co. has a twelve month low of $134.17 and a twelve month high of $209.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $54.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $193.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $179.19.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $1.71. The company had revenue of $16.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.57 billion. Allstate had a return on equity of 26.67% and a net margin of 6.77%. The company’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 16.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allstate Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Allstate’s payout ratio is presently 23.83%.

Allstate Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

