Contrasting Moolec Science (NASDAQ:MLEC) & Cartesian Growth Co. II (NASDAQ:RENE)

Moolec Science (NASDAQ:MLEC – Get Free Report) and Cartesian Growth Co. II (NASDAQ:RENE – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Moolec Science and Cartesian Growth Co. II”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Moolec Science alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Moolec Science $5.62 million 5.86 -$7.31 million ($0.20) -4.29 Cartesian Growth Co. II N/A N/A $11.44 million N/A N/A

Cartesian Growth Co. II has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Moolec Science.

Risk and Volatility

Analyst Ratings

Moolec Science has a beta of -0.49, suggesting that its stock price is 149% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cartesian Growth Co. II has a beta of -0.02, suggesting that its stock price is 102% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Moolec Science and Cartesian Growth Co. II, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Moolec Science 0 0 1 0 3.00 Cartesian Growth Co. II 0 0 0 0 0.00

Moolec Science presently has a consensus price target of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 600.12%. Given Moolec Science’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Moolec Science is more favorable than Cartesian Growth Co. II.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Moolec Science shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.0% of Cartesian Growth Co. II shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.9% of Moolec Science shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 26.6% of Cartesian Growth Co. II shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Moolec Science and Cartesian Growth Co. II’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Moolec Science -129.97% -97.95% -27.91% Cartesian Growth Co. II N/A -51.08% 5.43%

Summary

Cartesian Growth Co. II beats Moolec Science on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Moolec Science

(Get Free Report)

Moolec Science SA, a science-based food ingredient company, focuses on developing real animal proteins in plants using molecular farming. It offers Chymosin SPC, a dairy ingredient; GLA SONOVA, a nutritional oil; POORK+, a plant-based, animal meat free ingredient with porcine proteins in soybeans; and BEEF+, a meat replacement product. It operates in the United States, Europe, and South America. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Luxembourg.

About Cartesian Growth Co. II

(Get Free Report)

Cartesian Growth Corporation II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Moolec Science Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moolec Science and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.